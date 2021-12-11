© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australia’s COVID Tragedy: America is Next--Reposted: 6990 original views
Follow
6
Share
Report
1160 views • December 11, 2021
Australia’s COVID Tragedy: America is Next--Reposted: 6990 original views
Australia is slipping toward becoming a province of China. Augusto Zimmermann LLB, LLM, PhD is a profound legal historian and commentator on human liberty and its ongoing devastation in Australia and the Western world. He brings constitutional law together with meaningful personal observations on the turning of Australia into a Communist-like state. Much like a few of our bravest Americans, despite being deeply involved in the academic community, Dr. Zimmermann is risking his own professional future to speak truth to power. If you miss this show, you will lack a full understanding of where America is going, as well as the criminal takeover of Australia, one of our closest allies among Western democracies.
Australia is slipping toward becoming a province of China. Augusto Zimmermann LLB, LLM, PhD is a profound legal historian and commentator on human liberty and its ongoing devastation in Australia and the Western world. He brings constitutional law together with meaningful personal observations on the turning of Australia into a Communist-like state. Much like a few of our bravest Americans, despite being deeply involved in the academic community, Dr. Zimmermann is risking his own professional future to speak truth to power. If you miss this show, you will lack a full understanding of where America is going, as well as the criminal takeover of Australia, one of our closest allies among Western democracies.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.