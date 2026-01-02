BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎵 When blue is all there is
wolfburg
wolfburg
24 followers
16 views • 1 day ago

Gospel-Soul Fusion opens with syncopated deep bass and crisp drums, layered with energetic honky-tonk gospel piano, Raspy lead vocals soar above a dynamic call-and-response choir, accentuated by horn stabs, Organ swells, sharp guitar licks, handclaps, and tambourine amplify the church energy; a falsetto child’s voice leads a euphoric, layered climax

(Intro: Soft, melancholic piano chords that slowly transition into a warm, rhythmic hum)
Verse 1

It’s not that easy being blue Spending every morning the color of the dew. When I think it might be bolder being crimson, Or a violet hue, Or something shimmering and neon— Just a little more "new." It’s not easy being blue.
Verse 2

It seems you wash away into the background of the day. And people tend to walk right past you, 'Cause you’re not glowing like a fire in the hearth, Or a tiger in the brush. You’re just the quiet, steady shadows In the evening’s silver hush.
Bridge

But... blue is the color of the deep. And blue is the secret that the heavy rain clouds keep. And blue can be vast like the heavens, Or constant like the tide, Or the strength inside a glacier With nowhere left to hide.
Chorus

When blue is all there is to be, It could make you wonder why... But why wonder why? I’m looking at the mirror and the reflection’s looking fine. It’s calm, it’s clear, it’s beautiful— And I’ve decided that it’s mine.
Outro

(Tempo slows, voice becomes a gentle whisper) Yes, I’m blue... And it’s exactly what I want to be.

the song opens with a deepbluesy harmonica groove featuring rhythmic riffs and droning bends between g and db on the phrygiandominant scalelending an egyptian flavor
