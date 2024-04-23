Cyberpunks (1993, Amiga)

Cyberpunks is a shoot'em up developed by British company Mutation Software and published by British company Core Design.
Fun fact: The game received a sequel after 30 years, in 2023, by the same developer, again for Amiga.
The game is a shoot'em up similar to Alien Syndrome and Alien Breed, but with a view extras. You control three characters, each with their separate weapons and inventory.
