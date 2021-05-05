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Zeitgeist: Moving Forward | A Reply to Peter Joseph
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1 view • May 05, 2021
Thank you so much to everyone who took the time to respond to my previous video -- including Peter Joseph, thank you for your time! Here is my response, I hope that people find this a productive, helpful and useful conversation. Sources are available at http://www.fdrurl.com/rbe From Freedomain Radio
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