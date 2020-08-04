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Human Trafficking / Domestic Servitude Tax Payer Funded Advertising SCAM
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12 views • August 04, 2020
Need help? None available. Your government only steals your kids on our taxes. They NEVER return children to their parents. They will take your call and use it against you in court now or years later violating your privacy, life, and safety.
Call up these scams and find out:
1 (888) 373-7888
National Human Trafficking Hotline
SMS: 233733 (Text "HELP" or "INFO")
Hours: 24 hours, 7 days a week
Languages: English, Spanish and 200 more languages
Call up these scams and find out:
1 (888) 373-7888
National Human Trafficking Hotline
SMS: 233733 (Text "HELP" or "INFO")
Hours: 24 hours, 7 days a week
Languages: English, Spanish and 200 more languages
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