May 14, 2026

rt.com









The US president along with his entourage of American tech CEOs say they are ready to do business with China as Washington begs Beijing to help open up the Hormuz Strait. Vladimir Zelensky's former right-hand man shirks on his public promise to fight on the frontlines, meaning he won't share the fate of countless Ukrainians, who've been forcibly snatched from the streets by enlistment officers. BRICS foreign ministers unite in New Delhi, and look to mitigate the consequences of the Middle East conflict.





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