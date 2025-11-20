BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
California Funds Illegal Alien Healthcare Over Its Own Police — While Qatar Sets Up Shop on U.S. Soil
California’s latest budget exposes the state’s radical priorities, spending 28 times more on full healthcare benefits for illegal aliens than on its own state police. As crime surges and homelessness explodes, taxpayers foot the bill for $10 billion in benefits while Californians struggle with basic coverage. Meanwhile, the federal government has approved Qatar to build a training facility for its troops and pilots at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, raising serious questions about foreign military presence on U.S. soil. From misplaced spending to alarming national security decisions, America’s leadership continues to put citizens last.


#LeftCoastNews #CaliforniaChaos #IllegalAlienCrisis #TaxpayerBurden #NewsomFails #AmericaFirst #BorderSecurityNow #DefendTheHomeland #IdahoNews #ForeignMilitaryOnUSSoil #WakeUpAmerica

taxpayer burdencalifornia illegal alien healthcarecalifornia budget crisisgavin newsom policiesstate police fundingmedicaid for illegal immigrantsmedical spending californiahomeless crisis californiaforeign military training
