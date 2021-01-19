© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Slave Masters Collars of Obedience
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • January 19, 2021
What the Hell? Social Distancing Collars?
Reminds me of the Star Trek episode The Gamesters of Triskelion. This is what the slave masters want and it's coming to America and the rest of the world!
Please help support this Ministry https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
Reminds me of the Star Trek episode The Gamesters of Triskelion. This is what the slave masters want and it's coming to America and the rest of the world!
Please help support this Ministry https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.