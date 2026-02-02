BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Full-Blown Reset Is Upon Us
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
973 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
183 views • 1 day ago

The 48 Hours That Just Changed Everything

* The dollar era is over.

* President Trump’s great reset is here.

* A new reset just kicked off in the last 48 hours: Epstein files, a historic precious metals drop, and a strange gold arbitrage forming between China, London and the U.S.

* Then DJT nominates Kevin Warsh.

* Suddenly the dollar era, the petro-dollar era and the energy chessboard all look different.


The full segment is linked below.


Redacted News (2 February 2026)

https://youtu.be/ile7dQUBVLw

Keywords
fiat currencyglobalistsfederal reservedonald trumpnew world ordergoldglobalismthe fedsilverinterest ratespetrodollarprecious metalsus dollarpetro-dollargreat resetprecious metalclayton morriscurrency warsarbitragetreasury bondskevin warshenergy wars
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bitcoin tumbles from top 10 global assets as $1.6 billion liquidation sparks bear market fears

Bitcoin tumbles from top 10 global assets as $1.6 billion liquidation sparks bear market fears

Cassie B.
China halts trading as market manipulation crumbles and real value emerges

China halts trading as market manipulation crumbles and real value emerges

Lance D Johnson
Chokepoints &#038; Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Chokepoints & Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Belle Carter
The Baked-In Burden: Why Your Soaring Electric Bill Won&#8217;t Come Down

The Baked-In Burden: Why Your Soaring Electric Bill Won’t Come Down

Mike Adams
Gold and silver soar to RECORD HIGHS amid dollar weakness and geopolitical tensions

Gold and silver soar to RECORD HIGHS amid dollar weakness and geopolitical tensions

Kevin Hughes
Decentralized Dawn: Humanity&#8217;s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Decentralized Dawn: Humanity’s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy