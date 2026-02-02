A Full-Blown Reset Is Upon Us

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 48 Hours That Just Changed Everything
* The dollar era is over.
* President Trump’s great reset is here.
* A new reset just kicked off in the last 48 hours: Epstein files, a historic precious metals drop, and a strange gold arbitrage forming between China, London and the U.S.
* Then DJT nominates Kevin Warsh.
* Suddenly the dollar era, the petro-dollar era and the energy chessboard all look different.
The full segment is linked below.
Redacted News (2 February 2026)