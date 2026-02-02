A Full-Blown Reset Is Upon Us

The 48 Hours That Just Changed Everything

* The dollar era is over.

* President Trump’s great reset is here.

* A new reset just kicked off in the last 48 hours: Epstein files, a historic precious metals drop, and a strange gold arbitrage forming between China, London and the U.S.

* Then DJT nominates Kevin Warsh.

* Suddenly the dollar era, the petro-dollar era and the energy chessboard all look different.





The full segment is linked below.





Redacted News (2 February 2026)

https://youtu.be/ile7dQUBVLw