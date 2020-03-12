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[Mar 12, 2020] Singapore/New York/Singapore flights SQ21/SQ22 - More proofs of a FLAT EARTH [Flat Earth, Banjo, USA, Japan and Brazil]
DITRH
DITRH
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165 views • November 28, 2021
For a printed version of my book in color, please go to LuLu:
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/flat_earth
For a free PDF version, click on one of these links:
https://www.slideshare.net/secret/vDreJQ21p75q5Q
or
https://www.flatearthresearch.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/covered16emergencylandingsprovingflatearth-191007025918.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3R5b0rNaFiRmEWoQBPw7PjIT6q0rXqGRAdztCiYU8kK8zb5j-WDsGBIWc

Free high-resolution Gleason’s Map: https://tinyurl.com/BPLGleason

"It’s flat & motionless Folks! From the Pilot’s basic study guide; please read 1.1.2 & let that sink in! Every Pilot was taught this, but some still don’t get it, (I didn’t at first) & some just stay asleep & yes it does say ‘assumed’ but when does the theory become a spinning reality? Where is the next part B manual to apply Coriolis & curvature nonsense to any flight? Never...because it is a flat & stationary Earth we live & fly on. All flight planning & aerial navigation is based always on a flat motionless plane! Curvature or spin is never accounted for EVER 😱☯️😴"

http://www.aerostudents.com/courses/flight-dynamics/flightDynamicsFullVersion.pdf
Flat nonrotating earth
page 126:
"The nonlinear equations of motion used are six-degree-of-freedom equations
sixth stationary atmosphere and flat, nonrotating earth"
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/casi.ntrs.nasa.gov/19890007066.pdf

Determination of Angles of Attack and Sideslip from Radar Data and a Roll Stabilized Platform
NASA - March 1972 page 2:
"The method is limited, however, to application where a flat, nonrotating earth"
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/casi.ntrs.nasa.gov/19720012071.pdf

An Aircraft Model for the AIAA Controls Design Challenge
NASA - 1991 - page 11:
"The nonlinear equations of motion used in this model are general six-degree-of-freedom equations representing the flight dynamics of a rigid aircraft flying in a stationary atmosphere over a flat non-rotating earth"
https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/pdf/88248main_H-1777.pdf

Investigation of Aircraft Landing in Variable Wind Fields
NASA 1973 - page14 pdf or 6 on actual report:
a) The earth is flat and non-rotating.
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/casi.ntrs.nasa.gov/19790005472.pdf

A Mathematical Model of the CH-53 Helicopter
NASA - page 17:
“The helicopter equations of motion are given in body axes with rerpect to a flat, nonrotating Earth.”
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/casi.ntrs.nasa.gov/19810003557.pdf

Atmospheric Oscillations
Georgia Tech April 1965
Prepared for NASA
page 13:
A model frequently used is that of a flat, nonrotating earth.
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/casi.ntrs.nasa.gov/19650015408.pdf

page 19:
These equations assume a rigid vehicle and a flat, nonrotating Earth.
https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/pdf/88733main_H-2465.pdf

Flight Testing a VSTOL Aircraft
NASA 1988 - page 9 pdf or 4-5 on actual doc:
“For aircraft problems, the state and measurement models together represent the kinematics of a rigid body for describing motion over a flat, nonrotating Earth...”

https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/casi.ntrs.nasa.gov/19880014378.pdf
Time to Climb
page2:
“In our minimum time-to-climb problem, the aircraft is modeled as a point mass and the flight trajectory is strictly confined in a vertical plane on a non-rotating, flat earth.
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/casi.ntrs.nasa.gov/20060053337.pdf?

Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.

http://tinyurl.com/FEFFmap or http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss

FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast

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Keywords
scienceeducationtechnologyastronomyphysicsgeology
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