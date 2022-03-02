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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) - 02 March 22 - Guest: Dr Nicholas Kollerstrom
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74 views • March 02, 2022
The Brilliant Scholar Dr, Nicholas Kollerstrom (Author of Breaking the Spell, False Flags Over Europe, and more) joins The Event to discuss the latest insanity courtesy of the satanic globalist parasites. Hour 2 featured The Mechanic, Chicago Brew, Paul + Scott from Commiefornia and Ken from Michigan calling in to discuss the latest madness.
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