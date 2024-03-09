Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CANADA THREATENS LIFE SENTENCES FOR “HATRED”
channel image
Scriptural Scrutiny
529 Subscribers
40 views
Published 17 hours ago

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/canada-threatens-life-sentences-for-hatred/

Canada’s proposed bill, C-63, lays out liberty-crushing, due process annihilating terms for ill-defined thought crimes such as ‘fear of hate propaganda.’ Meanwhile, Ireland has a similar bill as the public is seeing a hidden hand crafting legislation aimed to disrupt society.

POSTED: March 8, 2024

Keywords
hatecrimelifeinprisonc-63

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket