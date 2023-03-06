https://gettr.com/post/p2alxf5a427

3/5/2023 Miles Guo: Communist China has sent the Rocket Force and strategic troops to Russia, as well as its independent communications system that Russia urgently needs. These are all conventional weapons of war. Communist China's involvement will change the course of the Russia-Ukraine war. Currently, the world is facing the question of whether the Russia-Ukraine war will escalate

#PLARocketForce #RussiaUkraineWar #Conventionalwar





3/5/2023 文贵直播：中共国给俄罗斯送去了火箭军和战略部队，还有俄急需的中共国的独立通信系统，都是常规战争武器。中共国参战会直接扭转俄乌战势。目前世界面临的问题就是俄乌战争是否会升级。

#火箭军 #俄乌战争 #常规战争



