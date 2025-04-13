Immortal, Invisible, God Only Wise | Liv Chapman & Philip Percival | Lyrics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a beautiful song giving praise and honor to God the Father and our Saviour Jesus Christ. It is a sweet version that lifts up the Godhead’s power and Love to usward and all His creation.
I give thanks everyday for the Strait Gate and Narrow way.
WayfaringGal.com
LYRICS:
Immortal, invisible, God only wise
In light inaccessible hid from our eyes
Most blessed, most glorious, the Ancient of Days
Almighty, victorious, Thy great name we praise
Unresting, unhasting, and silent as light
Nor wanting, nor wasting, thou rulest in might
Thy justice like mountains high soaring above
Thy clouds which are fountains of goodness and love
To all life thou givest, to both great and small
Creator, Sustainer, the true life of all
We blossom and flourish as leaves on the tree
And wither and perish; but naught changeth thee
Great Father of glory, pure Father of light
Thine angels adore thee, all veiling their sight
And so in thy mercy, Almighty, impart
Through Christ our Redeemer, thy grace to our hearts
And so in thy mercy, Almighty, impart
Through Christ our Redeemer, thy grace to our hearts
--------------------------------
To God only wise, be glory through Jesus Christ for ever. Amen. (Rom 16:27)