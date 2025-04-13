BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Immortal, Invisible, God Only Wise | Liv Chapman & Philip Percival | Lyrics
Wayfaring Gal
Wayfaring Gal
7 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 2 weeks ago

This is a beautiful song giving praise and honor to God the Father and our Saviour Jesus Christ. It is a sweet version that lifts up the Godhead’s power and Love to usward and all His creation. 


I give thanks everyday for the Strait Gate and Narrow way.


WayfaringGal.com


LYRICS:


Immortal, invisible, God only wise

In light inaccessible hid from our eyes

Most blessed, most glorious, the Ancient of Days

Almighty, victorious, Thy great name we praise


Unresting, unhasting, and silent as light

Nor wanting, nor wasting, thou rulest in might

Thy justice like mountains high soaring above

Thy clouds which are fountains of goodness and love


To all life thou givest, to both great and small

Creator, Sustainer, the true life of all

We blossom and flourish as leaves on the tree

And wither and perish; but naught changeth thee


Great Father of glory, pure Father of light

Thine angels adore thee, all veiling their sight

And so in thy mercy, Almighty, impart

Through Christ our Redeemer, thy grace to our hearts


And so in thy mercy, Almighty, impart

Through Christ our Redeemer, thy grace to our hearts


--------------------------------

To God only wise, be glory through Jesus Christ for ever. Amen. (Rom 16:27)

Keywords
godgospeljesussalvationinspirationalmusicfaithbeliefencouragementhymnswayfaringgal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy