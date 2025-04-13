Immortal, Invisible, God Only Wise | Liv Chapman & Philip Percival | Lyrics

This is a beautiful song giving praise and honor to God the Father and our Saviour Jesus Christ. It is a sweet version that lifts up the Godhead’s power and Love to usward and all His creation.





I give thanks everyday for the Strait Gate and Narrow way.





Immortal, invisible, God only wise

In light inaccessible hid from our eyes

Most blessed, most glorious, the Ancient of Days

Almighty, victorious, Thy great name we praise





Unresting, unhasting, and silent as light

Nor wanting, nor wasting, thou rulest in might

Thy justice like mountains high soaring above

Thy clouds which are fountains of goodness and love





To all life thou givest, to both great and small

Creator, Sustainer, the true life of all

We blossom and flourish as leaves on the tree

And wither and perish; but naught changeth thee





Great Father of glory, pure Father of light

Thine angels adore thee, all veiling their sight

And so in thy mercy, Almighty, impart

Through Christ our Redeemer, thy grace to our hearts





And so in thy mercy, Almighty, impart

Through Christ our Redeemer, thy grace to our hearts





To God only wise, be glory through Jesus Christ for ever. Amen. (Rom 16:27)