“We are prepared for ten years of war with the United States. At least ten years” - IRGC Advisor Brigadier General Sardar Ebrahim Jabbari
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1359 followers
69 views • Yesterday

IRGC Advisor Brigadier General Sardar Ebrahim Jabbari:

“We are prepared for ten years of war with the United States. At least ten years”

As Trump declares mission 'almost' accomplished"...

Adding info found from last night:

Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance (Hezbollah):

At 02:30 today, Tuesday 10/03/2026, fighters of the Islamic Resistance confronted an attempted advance by Israeli enemy army forces on the southern outskirts of the city of Khiam, near the detention center.

Resistance fighters achieved confirmed hits on two Merkava tanks, one of which was seen burning.

During the enemy’s attempt to recover the two tanks, the fighters again targeted the evacuation forces with appropriate weapons, amid intense clashes with the advancing Israeli force.

These clashes are still ongoing at the time of issuing this statement.

Adding more found last night:  Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance (Hezbollah):

Continuing the ongoing fighting on the southern outskirts of Khiam, fighters of the Islamic Resistance lured Israeli forces into a well-prepared ambush as they attempted to retrieve their dead from the battlefield.

When the forces reached the kill zone, the fighters struck them with appropriate weapons, directly hitting a third Merkava tank during the ongoing clash. The tank was seen burning, like the previous ones.

Adding:  Planet Labs will delay the release of satellite imagery from the Middle East by 14 days following consultations with the U.S. government.

A previous delay of 96 hours was announced a few days ago, but it now appears to have been extended.


Keywords
iran politics israel palestine events war syria gaza lebanon yemen current west bank
