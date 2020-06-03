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What Will The Deep State Throw At Us Next?
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55 views • June 03, 2020
Ambassador William Mount summarizes the events presently occurring after the Plandemic lock-down involving the violent acts of ANTIFA in cities across the country with funding by the FBI and how the protesters are recruited using Crowd On Demand and Craig's List. .
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