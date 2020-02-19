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2/19/20 #FRANKENVIRUS: BiOWeapon Confirmed, Rood Fired, Haiti Children Die #TrumpIStheWall
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179 views • February 20, 2020
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2/19: Today, Dr. Francis Boyle Confirms that COVID19 is a gain of function bioweapon, with RNA written into it and funded from 2015 by the NIH. Meanwhile, Trump flushes Rood from the Pentagon and 15 girls, age 1-10 die in an "orphanage fire" in Haiti...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
YAFTV Q-ed by Q inyesterday's post in a great video by Awakening Greatly! Please sub to AG!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDVQe...
As I said in the video, maybe links will be obstructed! Here is my search for the article that I already saw earlier today and now seems to be removed from sciencedirect.com
https://www.sciencedirect.com/search/...
Please watch Dr. Francis Boyle on how the CV was funded by China but then by NIH to weaponize SARS:
https://www.infowars.com/smoking-gun-...
Clif High Interviews Hong Kong Health Care professional:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VdYs3...
FDA suspends inspection of drugs from China!!
https://www.theepochtimes.com/fda-sus...
Please watch my Interview with Dr. Judy Mikovits, molecular biologist who exposed retroviruses:
https://youtu.be/ALHm8WTGOkA
https://greatgameindia.com/dr-francis...
Please consider vaxxter boot camp training to know the truth about vac_ines and how you can help your community-- new course starts accepting enrollment tomorrow 2/20:
https://vaxxter.com/
https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/p...
15 girls die in Haiti orphanage fire?
https://www.usnews.com/news/world/art...
To clean out your lungs:
https://www.salttherapyassociation.org/
Valerie Jarret HUD slum scams:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5...
https://brassballs.blog/home/pentagon...
https://www.ntd.com/nypd-officer-foun...
https://brassballs.blog/home/captain-...
https://www.bostonherald.com/2020/02/...
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/20...
The sister of Rosenstein in charge of COVID19:
https://www.autisminvestigated.com/va...
https://greatgameindia.com/coronaviru...
https://www.clintonfoundation.org/pre...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave world wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement and their manufactured diseases!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
For C60PP 10% discount: fr10
https://www.c60purplepower.com
Patron 20% off coupon code sent to you when you become a Patron!
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
83.6K subscribers
2/19: Today, Dr. Francis Boyle Confirms that COVID19 is a gain of function bioweapon, with RNA written into it and funded from 2015 by the NIH. Meanwhile, Trump flushes Rood from the Pentagon and 15 girls, age 1-10 die in an "orphanage fire" in Haiti...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
YAFTV Q-ed by Q inyesterday's post in a great video by Awakening Greatly! Please sub to AG!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDVQe...
As I said in the video, maybe links will be obstructed! Here is my search for the article that I already saw earlier today and now seems to be removed from sciencedirect.com
https://www.sciencedirect.com/search/...
Please watch Dr. Francis Boyle on how the CV was funded by China but then by NIH to weaponize SARS:
https://www.infowars.com/smoking-gun-...
Clif High Interviews Hong Kong Health Care professional:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VdYs3...
FDA suspends inspection of drugs from China!!
https://www.theepochtimes.com/fda-sus...
Please watch my Interview with Dr. Judy Mikovits, molecular biologist who exposed retroviruses:
https://youtu.be/ALHm8WTGOkA
https://greatgameindia.com/dr-francis...
Please consider vaxxter boot camp training to know the truth about vac_ines and how you can help your community-- new course starts accepting enrollment tomorrow 2/20:
https://vaxxter.com/
https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/p...
15 girls die in Haiti orphanage fire?
https://www.usnews.com/news/world/art...
To clean out your lungs:
https://www.salttherapyassociation.org/
Valerie Jarret HUD slum scams:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5...
https://brassballs.blog/home/pentagon...
https://www.ntd.com/nypd-officer-foun...
https://brassballs.blog/home/captain-...
https://www.bostonherald.com/2020/02/...
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/20...
The sister of Rosenstein in charge of COVID19:
https://www.autisminvestigated.com/va...
https://greatgameindia.com/coronaviru...
https://www.clintonfoundation.org/pre...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave world wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement and their manufactured diseases!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
For C60PP 10% discount: fr10
https://www.c60purplepower.com
Patron 20% off coupon code sent to you when you become a Patron!
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
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