From Cosmic Truth to Personal Faith | Studies with Stearman-APRIL 1 2026

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This week Gary teaches on chapters 15–16 and completes our study of Romans. Discover the overlooked people, powerful themes, and final warning that reveal what Christianity is truly about: sound doctrine, enduring faith, and love in action.
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