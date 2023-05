[IMPORTANT CONTENT !!] The White House Human Trafficking Summet in D.C (Jan 2020)

The White House Human Trafficking Summet That Was Held On Jan (2020) On The 20th Anniversary Of The T.V.P.A (Trafficking Victims Protection Act).





πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯IMPORTANT PHONE NUMBER:πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯





NATIONAL HUMAN TRAFFICKING HOTLINE:





πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯ πŸ‘‰ USA πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡² (1888-373-7888)πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯





YOU ARE NOT ALONE !

YOU ARE NOT ALONE !

YOU ARE NOT ALONE !





πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ‘‰Β USA πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡² (1888-373-7888)πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯





#ExposeThePedosEndOfTheCabal

#EndHumanTrafficking

#EndChildTrafficking

#EndTheSilene

#SaveOurChildrens





Please join me at telegram for regular updates and other important documents and other connected information that can't be uploaded or shared here on Brighteon TV.

πŸ‘‡



https://t.me/NEQSNEWS.TVπŸ΄σ §σ ’σ ³σ £σ ΄σ Ώ