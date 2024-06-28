BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BASES2024 Special - Human Cull Investigation Part 4 - Q&A - Bob Osborne
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
262 followers
Follow
108 views • 10 months ago

In this final part of "The Human Cull" series, at the summer seminars from the Bases project, we have Bases intervew Bob Osborne, from the Zennor -Spirit of Place series, giving vital insights to the research Lucy Wyatt and Sandi Adams have been doing in conjunction with Tersea Tannahill, with input from some of the vital work of Prof Valentina Zharkova- Solar Masterclass also on the Bases project. Features almost all the speakers from the Sunday, Day 2 of the Summer Seminars.

All this material and the full Bases archive is now available at basestv.com

Sayed was to produce an extended studio seminar on the vital secrets from the Egyptian data. The earth's crust rotates, periodically, this data says its about to do so again.

Short versions may still appear at The Bases project censored -YouTube


