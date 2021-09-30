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The Vax, The Mark of The Beast, Wake Up America, Your Body is the Temple of GOD. Stand for Freedom
Sherri Lynn
Sherri Lynn
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171 views • September 30, 2021
The Truth About Vax, Signs of Mark of the Beast, Jesus says don't be deceived and Save America. Bible scriptures for now, Wake up America Pray before you take Shots!
Proverbs 6:22-23
Matthew 26
Matthew 4:8-11
Revelations 9:1-3
Ephesians 5:16-18
This is my opinion, everyone has free will.

1 Corinthians 6:19 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?

1 Corinthians 6:20 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God's.

1 Corinthians 3:17 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.

John 2:21 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
But he spake of the temple of his body.

1 Corinthians 15:38 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
But God giveth it a body as it hath pleased him, and to every seed his own body.

Matthew 6:25 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
Therefore I say unto you, Take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what ye shall put on. Is not the life more than meat, and the body than raiment?


Pray with me - https://sherrilynn.com/praying-mamas-and-papas
https://sherrilynn.com,https://mycbdhealth.com to shop

God Bless,
Sherri Lynn
Keywords
jesusmark of the beastwake upvaxdeath shot
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