The Vax, The Mark of The Beast, Wake Up America, Your Body is the Temple of GOD. Stand for Freedom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Proverbs 6:22-23
Matthew 26
Matthew 4:8-11
Revelations 9:1-3
Ephesians 5:16-18
This is my opinion, everyone has free will.
1 Corinthians 6:19 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?
1 Corinthians 6:20 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God's.
1 Corinthians 3:17 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.
John 2:21 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
But he spake of the temple of his body.
1 Corinthians 15:38 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
But God giveth it a body as it hath pleased him, and to every seed his own body.
Matthew 6:25 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
Therefore I say unto you, Take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what ye shall put on. Is not the life more than meat, and the body than raiment?
Pray with me - https://sherrilynn.com/praying-mamas-and-papas
https://sherrilynn.com,https://mycbdhealth.com to shop
God Bless,
Sherri Lynn