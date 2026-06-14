Iran LEGO:⚽️England's team gear was stolen? I wonder who could've done that. 🆔 @explosivemedia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚽️ England's team gear was stolen?
I wonder who could've done that.
🆔 @explosivemedia
Cynthia... Adding more from @explosivemedia found posted; only if someone wants to help the original Iranian LEGO team, 🆔 @explosivemedia:
Episode 2 is almost ready, but...
But Without community support, there may not be an Episode 3!
We need your help to continue the story.
Our crypto wallets:
💰 BTC:
bc1qkxgr3amsj9a6d0rcxnqcpnnyntvpe9x8atcdkj
🔷 ETH:
0x5C16Ad9E824A89031363c474C402c32f94f580Ef
🤑 SOL:
J8y81HEYT3yTkxXXUAxuXST2Tp3CnRGZhCRkyUXx7z4d
💰 Monero:
4262SRctin1KJci9fbMcyzLtyMaMVhdnhhnXpZcTWbLTSFqgdrb7eAnCFhQ2JHiisTRTLsGdJuQwPAYmJMHYxVexAkHQ53R
🆔 @explosivemedia
Cynthia... And there was a meme with the following of Trump 'Son of a Beach', relaxing on a beach : )
Happy "Another Year Closer to the Grave" Day Trump!
We wish you all the worst.
🆔 @explosivemedia