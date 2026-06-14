⚽️ England's team gear was stolen?

I wonder who could've done that.



🆔 @explosivemedia

Cynthia... Adding more from @explosivemedia found posted; only if someone wants to help the original Iranian LEGO team, 🆔 @explosivemedia:

Episode 2 is almost ready, but...



But Without community support, there may not be an Episode 3!



We need your help to continue the story.



Our crypto wallets:



💰 BTC:



bc1qkxgr3amsj9a6d0rcxnqcpnnyntvpe9x8atcdkj



🔷 ETH:



0x5C16Ad9E824A89031363c474C402c32f94f580Ef



🤑 SOL:



J8y81HEYT3yTkxXXUAxuXST2Tp3CnRGZhCRkyUXx7z4d



💰 Monero:



4262SRctin1KJci9fbMcyzLtyMaMVhdnhhnXpZcTWbLTSFqgdrb7eAnCFhQ2JHiisTRTLsGdJuQwPAYmJMHYxVexAkHQ53R



🆔 @explosivemedia

Cynthia... And there was a meme with the following of Trump 'Son of a Beach', relaxing on a beach : )

Happy "Another Year Closer to the Grave" Day Trump!



We wish you all the worst.



🆔 @explosivemedia





