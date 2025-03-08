BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RFK & Vaccines, Protest, Satire, Ukraine, War, Hollywood, Pedophiles, Jews
18 views • 1 month ago

CTB 2025-03-07 Homosexual Blackmail

 

Topic list:
* Vaccine consistency and RFK Jr. betraying the faithful.
* Does the U.S. Bill of Rights protect visitors to the U.S.?
* The slippery ethical slope of “SCIENCE” that leads into secret societies and the halls of power.
* Revisiting our hero Luigi Mangione.
* “Satire news”.
* Vietnam, the Catholic meatgrinder for America and southeast Asia.
* Endless war is worth killing for: Pat Tillman, Audie Murphy and George Patton.
* Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the war in Ukraine.
* Homosexuals blackmailed and thrust into the spotlight for us to admire.
* Britain’s “Leader of the Opposition” and the “migrant” agenda.
* The U.S. military is compromised: is that a bad thing?
* Mild Bill Donovan.
* From Ronald Reagan to Mike Pence: Leftist Catholics become “Conservative” Protestants.
* Gene Hackman’s “mysterious death”.
* Keir Starmer and “Jimmy” Savile, Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.
* Adding Bill Cosby to the Dead Son Club.
* Convent-educated yenta Diane Feinstein and the invisible San Fran Mayor assassination.
* Preserving Papal police praetorians in propaganda.

