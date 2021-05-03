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SUPREME COURT OF CANADA WILL HEAR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY - INDICTMENTS SERVED TO TRUDEAU AND MORE
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582 views • May 03, 2021
A 35 Billion Dollar Lawsuit has been filed against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, the Pope, the Queen and many more in a lawsuit involving lawyers from around the world.
WILLIAM FEHR OF J W Foods in Scarborough, Ontario explains his excitement in the expected hearing this coming summer.
Indictments have been served and these people know it could soon all come toppling down around them.
Let's HOPE the Canadian Supreme Court doesn't go the way of the their U.S. counterpart and cave in.
LAWSUIT PDF:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SNzVTBefeSRrxC-3s3aVEDFbtnskyH8i/view?fbclid=IwAR2D9ei4aUe2icYgsnqyBxYozNxNnAR60p1o2DzXBAZ3ZxitanM0Spdu2WI
SOURCE: WIL PARANORMAL
WILLIAM FEHR OF J W Foods in Scarborough, Ontario explains his excitement in the expected hearing this coming summer.
Indictments have been served and these people know it could soon all come toppling down around them.
Let's HOPE the Canadian Supreme Court doesn't go the way of the their U.S. counterpart and cave in.
LAWSUIT PDF:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SNzVTBefeSRrxC-3s3aVEDFbtnskyH8i/view?fbclid=IwAR2D9ei4aUe2icYgsnqyBxYozNxNnAR60p1o2DzXBAZ3ZxitanM0Spdu2WI
SOURCE: WIL PARANORMAL
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