Warning: Hydrogel Is Now In Reformulated Bleach

Prepper Moment! In a disaster situation one used to be able to put some bleach into questionable drinking water to sanitize it.
DO NOT DO THIS FROM THIS DAY FORWARD. BOIL YOUR WATER FOR 10 MINUTES. WHY?
Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/
LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1
Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.