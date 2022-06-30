SCOTUS Rules Against EPAs Junk Science, Cassidy Hutchinson, Trump Cleared of Charges 6.30

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RYAN
American Taxpayers Fund EPA Junk Science for the Globalist Climate Agenda
https://vigilant.news/2022/06/supreme-court-curbs-epa-reins-in-bidens-globalist-climate-agenda/
Everyone Else’s Fault: 79% describe the Biden economy as “poor”, This Time He Blames Supreme Court
https://vigilant.news/2022/06/everyone-elses-fault-79-describe-the-biden-economy-as-poor-this-time-he-blames-supreme-court/
Report: Cassidy Hutchinson Fabricated Testimony About Conversation with Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/06/29/report-cassidy-hutchinson-fabricated-testimony-about-conversation-with-former-white-house-counsel-pat-cipollone/
JUSTIN
Trump Cleared Of Contempt Charges In New York Attorney General’s Fraud Probe
https://conservativebrief.com/trump-14-64109/
CONSTITUTIONAL VICTORY: SCOTUS Strips EPA of Authority It Never Had in West Virginia v. EPA
https://vigilant.news/2022/06/constitution-victory-scotus-strips-epa-of-authority-it-never-had-in-west-virginia-v-epa/
Dangerous and Ineffective: Experimental Pfizer Vaccine Causes Nearly FIVE “SERIOUS Adverse Events” Per Every ONE Person it Kept From Being Hospitalized with Covid, Study Finds https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/dangerous-ineffective-experimental-pfizer-vaccine-causes-nearly-five-serious-adverse-events-per-every-one-person-kept-hospitalized-covid-study-finds/
RAPIDFIRE
White House Forced To Dismiss Idea Of Abortion Tents In National Parks
https://summit.news/2022/06/29/white-house-forced-to-dismiss-idea-of-abortion-tents-in-national-parks/
Vietnam Forcing People Who Refuse 4th Coronavirus Shot to Sign Humiliating Statement of 'Responsibility' https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2022/06/29/vietnam-forcing-people-who-refuse-4th-coronavirus-shot-sign-humiliating-statement-responsibility/
Socialised Healthcare System Failing to Properly Question 'Transgender' Patients Before Surgery - Claim https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/06/30/socialised-healthcare-system-failing-to-properly-question-transgender-patients-before-surgery-claim/
Putin Taunts G7 Leaders: Unlike Him, They Would Look 'Disgusting' Toples https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/06/30/putin-taunts-g7-leaders-unlike-him-they-would-look-disgusting-topless/
US Federal Communications Commission Requests Apple and Google to Ban TikTok App Due to ‘National Security Risk’ https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/us-federal-communications-commission-requests-apple-google-ban-tiktok-app-due-national-security-risk/
FDA Panel Advisor Admits Agency “LOST” Clinical Trial Data for Placebo Group Before Approving Experimental Vaccine for Babies and Toddlers (Video) https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/fda-panel-advisor-admits-agency-lost-clinical-trial-data-placebo-group-approving-experimental-vaccine-babies-toddlers-video/
WATCH: “I Know You Don’t Believe That Our Election Was Stolen, Karrin.” – BOOM! AZ Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake EXPOSES RINO Primary Opponent During Debate https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/watch-know-dont-believe-election-stolen-karrin-boom-az-gubernatorial-candidate-kari-lake-exposes-rino-primary-opponent-debate/
Kash Patel Drops Another Truth Bomb — WRECKS Liz Cheney’s Jan 6 Committee and FALLEN STAR Witness Cassidy Hutchinson (VIDEO) https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/kash-patel-drops-another-truth-bomb-wrecks-liz-cheneys-jan-6-committee-fallen-star-witness-cassidy-hutchinson-video/
Elon Musk Silent On Twitter For A Week https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/elon-musk-silent-twitter-week
Initial Jobless Claims At 5-Month Highs As Layoffs Accelerate https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/initial-jobless-claims-5-month-highs-layoffs-accelerate-0
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