Decoding The Language Of Occultists - Nicolas Maduro Capture = Masonic World Stage Theater - By Rv Truth

Russianvids is a Youtube uploader that through his Youtube channel = Rv Truth tries to show us; among many other things; the colors; the signs and the symbols that the occultists use to communicate without the non-initiated in the occultism perceive (non-initiated in the occultism = 99, 99% of us).





If you really want to know how the current social system/matrix works, suggestion:





www.miltoncoelho.weebly.com