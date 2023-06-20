Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
06.20.23 RFK Jr. On Rogan
8 views
channel image
Beer and Gear
Published 16 hours ago |

* https://www.bitchute.com/video/v7rKTOeGN5Rj/ This man knows what he is talking about. This is a must watch if you've been tuned into the world for the last couple of years. It's like a cascade effect coming to fruition.

No I don't want him for POTUS but he'd be slotted into a cabinet spot if Big Orange had a clue.

Thanks for watching

Skal

Ez.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/

Keywords
observationsbeerandgearbrewsandviewsrogan-rfk-jr

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket