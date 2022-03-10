$4.10 Gas, When Will it Stop and What Do We Do?

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God created horses for transportation. Walk in that anointing. All men are loved by God and given an anointing from God to only use gold and silver coins and horses. Men walk in that anointing you with God in you can throw off tyranny. That is how your great grand daddies did it. They looked to God to help and he delivered them from evil men. God energizes you internally it is called a miracle.