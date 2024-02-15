Fani Willis’ Case Against Trump Imploding

A court hearing being held in Fulton County, Georgia, this week could destroy one of the corrupt cases against Donald Trump and his co-defendants. The Georgia case has centered on the allegation that Trump is guilty of criminal conspiracy because he questioned the 2020 Georgia presidential electoral vote. However, it turns out the people prosecuting the case — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade — are not only grifters, but lovers.

Other stories in this episode include:

@ 10:52 | Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski gave damning testimony yesterday to impeachment investigators, alleging that Joe Biden worked with the Chinese against the interests of the U.S.;

@ 21:46 | The leftist-run state of Michigan is going after homeschooling;

@ 32:10 | TNA editor-in-chief Gary Benoit joins Paul to discuss what homeschooling advocates should do to preserve the fastest-growing educational trend in the United States.

