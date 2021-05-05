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Cultival Traitorcraft [MIRROR]
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30 views • May 05, 2021
Jeffrey Prather - Team up, Neighbor up
REAL INSIGHT INTO THE CULTURE OF EXTORTION
THE BIG LIE & THE INTELLIGENCE/INFORMATION WAR
TEAM AMERICA https://jeffreyprather.com/
https://www.patreon.com/JeffreyPrather
Spy planes, SIGINT, Stingrays and secret signals swirl around the torch of freedom at the Arizona audit! Here's who is there and what is really happening!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1myFms79YRA
REAL INSIGHT INTO THE CULTURE OF EXTORTION
THE BIG LIE & THE INTELLIGENCE/INFORMATION WAR
TEAM AMERICA https://jeffreyprather.com/
https://www.patreon.com/JeffreyPrather
Spy planes, SIGINT, Stingrays and secret signals swirl around the torch of freedom at the Arizona audit! Here's who is there and what is really happening!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1myFms79YRA
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