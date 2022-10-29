MIRRORED from STEW PETERS
OCTOBER 28, 2022
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/10/stew-peters-horror-the-globalists-sick-twisted-plot-to-murder-you-with-chemtrail-pollution/
Killer chemtrails are contaminating our skies, but help is on the way!
Mike Dillon with FiltersSuck.com joins to detail the Elite's tactics in poisoning the atmosphere, as a method to depopulate the world!
Vaccine shedding is causing hundreds to feel ill, as the Globalists force injections.
Go to FiltersSuck.com at: https://thetriadaer.com/
to protect your family from the Elite's depopulation agenda!
