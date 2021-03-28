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Russia - The Nomal Life Continue! No Plandemic! No Media Lies!
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211 views • March 28, 2021
VIDEO ENAHNCED!
If the lying media catch this video they say that these happy Party people in Russia have already take the killer Covid19 vaccine or that they have all died with Covid19! WAKE THE FUCK UP! COVID19 ITS AN LIE TO TAKE US ALL OUR WRIGHTS!
"Make no mistake, I am not in this fight for money, fame or any other materialistic interest. I go against everything and everyone to obtain truth and justice. Above all, I want to see divine justice and equality in the whole world! I do not worship anyone above God "JP
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
If the lying media catch this video they say that these happy Party people in Russia have already take the killer Covid19 vaccine or that they have all died with Covid19! WAKE THE FUCK UP! COVID19 ITS AN LIE TO TAKE US ALL OUR WRIGHTS!
"Make no mistake, I am not in this fight for money, fame or any other materialistic interest. I go against everything and everyone to obtain truth and justice. Above all, I want to see divine justice and equality in the whole world! I do not worship anyone above God "JP
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
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