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As Families MOURN, Joe Biden Finds a Way to Use Miami Building Collapse as a Political Tool
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150 views • July 03, 2021
Cristina Laila from The Gateway Pundit reports, Joe Biden traveled to Surfside, Florida on Thursday to deliver remarks on the collapsed condo. Last Thursday morning, a portion of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida collapsed. The death toll rose to 18 yesterday, Thursday, with 145 people unaccounted for.
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