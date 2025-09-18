Yah's Name Revealed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The name of Yah was preserved even when the language changed and the writing changed. But Yah's name never changed! How much did the Believers of Yahweh revere His name to maintain His name over the course of history? How much reverence do you have for the one that you will spend the rest of your existence with if you have chosen to accept Yahoshua as your deliverer?