The Age of A.I.: And Our Human Future

Henry Kissinger; Eric Schmidt; Daniel P Huttenlocher; Schuyler Schouten





John Murray (Publishers), an Hachette UK Company,

First Edition, 3rd printing, US, 2021





"Flock Cameras" are the backbone of the New World Order's surveillance state and it's time that we stop these government surveillance programs in their tracks. This leads to a place nobody wants too go!





Behind the rhetoric of “public‑private partnerships” lies a more disturbing vision: a form of corporate‑state fusion whose promoters unapologetically echo the language of “global governance” and technocratic control. In this explosive discussion, investigative journalist Whitney Webb lays bare the architecture of a system in which Silicon Valley, defense contractors, and global institutions converge to erode personal autonomy and install AI‑driven mechanisms of social control. From programmable digital currencies to biometric surveillance, Webb draws chilling parallels between today’s policy shifts and the historical roots of eugenics, fascism, and elite obsession with depopulation.





She argues that the COVID-19 crisis accelerated long-planned efforts to centralize power, eliminate dissent, and engineer a compliant populace—one increasingly dependent on algorithms for decisions, access, and expression. With reference to figures like Eric Schmidt and Elon Musk, and institutions like the World Economic Forum, Webb warns that the real threat is not innovation, but submission. If humanity loses its ability to create, reason, and dissent without machine mediation, the post-human future isn’t science fiction—it’s strategy.





Source: Whitney's Fan Club





