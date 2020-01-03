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Experts Warn Iran Crisis Could Trigger WWIII as the US & Israel Brace For Sleeper Cell Attacks - FULL SHOW 1/3/20
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574 views • January 03, 2020
Will this escalate into World War 3? Tune in and find out all the details! Share this link! Alex Jones breaks down Trump’s retaliation against Iran, which seems proportional but could also spiral out-of-control if the president isn’t careful, especially given that he was elected to handle domestic problems, particularly our porous southern border.
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