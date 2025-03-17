BrightLearn - Rocking the Message of Truth, an interview with Bradlee Dean

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode features Bradlee Dean, a former rock drummer turned minister, who has spent 25 years visiting high schools across the U.S. to inspire students with messages of faith, freedom and history, using music and storytelling to connect with them, while challenging parents, churches, and the media to take responsibility for shaping the next generation.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Watch the full interview here.