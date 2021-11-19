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FOX NEWS VACCINE MANDATE: JAB PASSPORT REQUIRED FOR ENTRY TO "PATRIOT AWARDS"
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52 views • November 19, 2021
https://rumble.com/vpg2mm-fox-news-vaccine-mandate-jab-passport-required-for-entry-to-patriot-awards.html
How long has Fox News been controlled opposition? Stew Peters investigative journalist Edward Szall discusses the vaccine mandate Rupert Murdoch’s network placed on a supposedly “Patriot Awards” ceremony in Hollywood, Florida, and what it means for all the hosts who showed up and submitted.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
How long has Fox News been controlled opposition? Stew Peters investigative journalist Edward Szall discusses the vaccine mandate Rupert Murdoch’s network placed on a supposedly “Patriot Awards” ceremony in Hollywood, Florida, and what it means for all the hosts who showed up and submitted.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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