Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RU Destroyed The 2nd In a Week HIMARS Along With US Army Officers┃US Launched Personnel Purges In UA
channel image
The Prisoner
9010 Subscribers
Shop now
154 views
Published Yesterday

The dismissal of the commander of the elite nationalist brigade 'Magura' shocked the Ukrainian telegram channels. None of them can understand why the commander of the elite brigade was fired.2 Well, I guess I have to explain everything that's really going on....................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/


Keywords
himarsus army officers2nd in week

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket