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Episode 26 - Broken Justice
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10 views • August 06, 2021
Join me and my guest Ronald Boyd as we discuss the difference between how Trump supporters and American Patriot's who believe in our Constitution are treated as compared to the violent left Marxists.
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Links from this episode:
https://www.analyzingamerica.org/2021/07/638660/?utm_source=myc
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/exclusive-second-eye-witness-steps-forward-confirms-capitol-hill-police-killed-trump-supporter-rosanne-boyland-attacked-tried-save-video/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/national-police-association-congress-should-investigate-2020-riots-not-jan-6-capitol-breach_3923282.html
72 hour coverage of Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium Aug 10-12 at FrankSpeech.com
The Patriot Review: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Our mission is to continually bring light to those who do not understand, to protect individual freedoms by defending the Constitution and to expose tyranny wherever it raises its ugly head.
Join us. Join the millions of Americans who understand the stakes and insist on continuing to abide by the Constitution. Assist us in promoting the spirit of always improving on what has preceded us and protecting the rights of our country's greatest asset - its children.
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Links from this episode:
https://www.analyzingamerica.org/2021/07/638660/?utm_source=myc
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/exclusive-second-eye-witness-steps-forward-confirms-capitol-hill-police-killed-trump-supporter-rosanne-boyland-attacked-tried-save-video/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/national-police-association-congress-should-investigate-2020-riots-not-jan-6-capitol-breach_3923282.html
72 hour coverage of Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium Aug 10-12 at FrankSpeech.com
The Patriot Review: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Our mission is to continually bring light to those who do not understand, to protect individual freedoms by defending the Constitution and to expose tyranny wherever it raises its ugly head.
Join us. Join the millions of Americans who understand the stakes and insist on continuing to abide by the Constitution. Assist us in promoting the spirit of always improving on what has preceded us and protecting the rights of our country's greatest asset - its children.
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