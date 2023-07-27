Create New Account
7/26/2023 -- Large Earthquakes due this week -- M7+ due in 2 locations and M5's across the board
Alex Hammer
Published 15 hours ago

Warning for two large quakes this week in the M7 range (west pacific PNG and South Sandwich), plus a M6.5 near Vancouver Island, M5 range back in Hawaii, and also Southern California this time. M4's due in Texas and rare in Mississippi Alabama area. Also looking for M4 range in Quebec Maine New Brunswick area. M5.5 due in Croatia area. Rare M5 range due in Ukraine Romania region, and M4 from Poland to Holland.


Remember, don't be scared, be prepared -- have an earthquake plan and emergency kit!!!!


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

earthquakesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellsearth tremorsfrack wells

