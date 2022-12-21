https://gnews.org/articles/607742
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 Investigative journalist Joshua Hilipp : The American government should know that the CCP is waging unrestricted warfare on America and legal warfare is part of it.The CCP is waging legal warfare, manipulating international courts, using lawsuits to try to silence and frame people who stand out against them
