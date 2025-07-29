© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️GAZAN KIDS DRINK SALTWATER TO SURVIVE
🚨 Receiving food aid is a deadly gamble as distribution points are regularly bombed.
"[My children] swallow whatever grains they can find, just to keep from going mad," says displaced Ashraf Dahman, who’s been without bread for 20+ days.
from Sputnik
Cynthia... flour arrival.. where is the water?