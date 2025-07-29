❗️GAZAN KIDS DRINK SALTWATER TO SURVIVE

🚨 Receiving food aid is a deadly gamble as distribution points are regularly bombed.

"[My children] swallow whatever grains they can find, just to keep from going mad," says displaced Ashraf Dahman, who’s been without bread for 20+ days.

from Sputnik

