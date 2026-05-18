We’re Running Short of Global Calories What Happens to Our Civilization Next?

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Our global food system is cracking under fuel prices, record droughts, fertilizer shortages and the strongest El Niño in 150+ years. This isn’t “maybe someday.” It’s happening now: wheat production at 50-year lows, corn acreage dropping, Europe in food hyperinflation, and Australia/Argentina/Canada seeing massive crop losses. The calorie is the real base energy of civilization and we’re running short.
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