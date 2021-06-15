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Vaccines: The What, How, and Why with Maria Elena Bottazzi
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61 views • June 15, 2021
Many of us will take a vaccine without thinking twice about it. But how are they developed, how do they even work, and how are they tested for safety?
Press play to learn:
What happens when proteins and aluminum-containing adjuvants are combined in the development of vaccines
Why most vaccines are injected rather than inhaled or consumed orally, and what the future of vaccine delivery might look like
How vaccines are tested for safety and efficacy
Maria Elena Bottazzi is associate dean at the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, and vaccine scientist who specializes in tropical, infectious, and emerging diseases.
She explains conventional versus new technologies for vaccine development, like RNA technology platforms, and where the vaccine for the current virus situation lands in this regard. She dives into the science behind vaccine engineering, giving listeners an inside look at this technical and extremely relevant area of research and development.
Bottazzi also discusses the testing and evaluation methods for safety, quality, and efficaciousness of various vaccines, including what are called controlled human challenge studies.
Tune in to learn more and visit https://www.bcm.edu/education/national-school-of-tropical-medicine and https://www.bcm.edu/departments/pediatrics/sections-divisions-centers/tropical-medicine.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Press play to learn:
What happens when proteins and aluminum-containing adjuvants are combined in the development of vaccines
Why most vaccines are injected rather than inhaled or consumed orally, and what the future of vaccine delivery might look like
How vaccines are tested for safety and efficacy
Maria Elena Bottazzi is associate dean at the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, and vaccine scientist who specializes in tropical, infectious, and emerging diseases.
She explains conventional versus new technologies for vaccine development, like RNA technology platforms, and where the vaccine for the current virus situation lands in this regard. She dives into the science behind vaccine engineering, giving listeners an inside look at this technical and extremely relevant area of research and development.
Bottazzi also discusses the testing and evaluation methods for safety, quality, and efficaciousness of various vaccines, including what are called controlled human challenge studies.
Tune in to learn more and visit https://www.bcm.edu/education/national-school-of-tropical-medicine and https://www.bcm.edu/departments/pediatrics/sections-divisions-centers/tropical-medicine.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
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