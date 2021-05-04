© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Satanic Propaganda - Prophecy Update - Pastor J.D. Farag
Follow
1
Share
Report
31 views • May 04, 2021
Pastor Farag equates the propaganda used today to get people to take the vaccinations is parallel to what Hitler used to get people to go along with WWII. Billions of dollars are set aside to pay people to do the propaganda. It will make some give in to get vaccinated
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.