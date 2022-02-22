A Filipino girl suffers breathing difficulties, chills, extreme fever, headache and vomiting after COVID shot

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In the video, a Filipino girl describes herself as having experienced adverse symptoms such as breathing difficulties, chills, extreme fever, headache and vomiting after vaccination.
Vaccines (COVID-19) do not protect us from the CCP virus. Only a thorough investigation into the source of the CCP virus can contain this pandemic.