FILMED IN DESERT, PROJECT BLUE BEAM TRIAL ??

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: Jim Crenshaw, Bitchute.
"Man posts video of something being tested in the desert. Project Blue Beam?
Use your discernment. I can't tell you if this is real, or if this is part of project blue beam. I can only tell you that they have the capability to do something like this and more.
For many years, researchers of advanced technology and global coordination have warned of a quietly unfolding operation—an intricate, multi-layered plan aimed at reshaping the foundations of human society.
This theory, once regarded as an unsettling whisper within niche communities, has surged back into public attention after a man in the desert filmed what appears to be a hologram being tested in real time.
His footage, captured on a calm evening beneath a clear sky, has been described as one of the most compelling demonstrations yet that these long-discussed technologies are not speculative, but active. "