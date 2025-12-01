BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FILMED IN DESERT, PROJECT BLUE BEAM TRIAL ??
Tilt
Tilt
363 followers
6
867 views • 1 day ago

Source: Jim Crenshaw, Bitchute.

"Man posts video of something being tested in the desert. Project Blue Beam?

Use your discernment. I can't tell you if this is real, or if this is part of project blue beam. I can only tell you that they have the capability to do something like this and more.

For many years, researchers of advanced technology and global coordination have warned of a quietly unfolding operation—an intricate, multi-layered plan aimed at reshaping the foundations of human society.

This theory, once regarded as an unsettling whisper within niche communities, has surged back into public attention after a man in the desert filmed what appears to be a hologram being tested in real time.

His footage, captured on a calm evening beneath a clear sky, has been described as one of the most compelling demonstrations yet that these long-discussed technologies are not speculative, but active. "

Keywords
alieninvasionfakeproject blue beam
