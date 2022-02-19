God has told us repeatedly that He doesn't change. Therefore, when it comes to God's promises, we need only to examine the past to see what He will do in the future. When God was going to kill the rebellious people with the flood, He protected Noah and his family through a combination of Noah building the ark and making sure that it stayed afloat during the flood.

Daniel and his friends received divine protection in Babylon; the only thing that they had to furnish was faith in God. Herod had the apostle Peter arrested and sentenced to death but he was protected through the prayers of the church members. The twelfth chapter of the Book of Revelation contains seven different messages about the past and the future. When we understand each segment correctly, we find that God is not going to operate any differently than He has done in the past.

We can't stop the events mentioned in the Bible concerning the end times, but at the same time, God will not abandon believers in Christ to their own fate. Our part in God's program is to reject fear, move in faith and leave the rest to Him. God wants you to rise up and claim His promises in faith. Remember, Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1441.pdf

RLJ-1441 -- APRIL 27, 2014

Operating in the Spirit Realm Part 12: Protection from the Antichrist

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