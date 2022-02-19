BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Operating in the Spirit Realm Part 12: Protection from the Antichrist
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
131 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • February 19, 2022

God has told us repeatedly that He doesn't change. Therefore, when it comes to God's promises, we need only to examine the past to see what He will do in the future. When God was going to kill the rebellious people with the flood, He protected Noah and his family through a combination of Noah building the ark and making sure that it stayed afloat during the flood.

Daniel and his friends received divine protection in Babylon; the only thing that they had to furnish was faith in God. Herod had the apostle Peter arrested and sentenced to death but he was protected through the prayers of the church members. The twelfth chapter of the Book of Revelation contains seven different messages about the past and the future. When we understand each segment correctly, we find that God is not going to operate any differently than He has done in the past.

We can't stop the events mentioned in the Bible concerning the end times, but at the same time, God will not abandon believers in Christ to their own fate. Our part in God's program is to reject fear, move in faith and leave the rest to Him. God wants you to rise up and claim His promises in faith. Remember, Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1441.pdf

RLJ-1441 -- APRIL 27, 2014

Operating in the Spirit Realm Part 12: Protection from the Antichrist

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm


Keywords
fearjesusrevelationantichrist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Cheapest Food You&#8217;ll Ever See: Why I Believe a Global Food Shock Is Coming by 2027

The Cheapest Food You’ll Ever See: Why I Believe a Global Food Shock Is Coming by 2027

Mike Adams
Rolling Blackouts Are Coming: Why I&#8217;m Going Off-Grid Before 2029

Rolling Blackouts Are Coming: Why I’m Going Off-Grid Before 2029

Mike Adams
Trump Says MS NOW, CNN and Politico Are Barred From White House Over Coverage

Trump Says MS NOW, CNN and Politico Are Barred From White House Over Coverage

Garrison Vance
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: Why chickens could be one of farming&#8217;s most powerful enterprises

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: Why chickens could be one of farming’s most powerful enterprises

Belle Carter
EU Kids Act Proposal Would Require Age Checks, Raising ID Concerns for Adults

EU Kids Act Proposal Would Require Age Checks, Raising ID Concerns for Adults

Belle Carter
Hackers Reverse-Engineer Flock Safety Cameras, Raising Surveillance Concerns

Hackers Reverse-Engineer Flock Safety Cameras, Raising Surveillance Concerns

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy